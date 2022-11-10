T﻿ottenham v Leeds: Head-to-head stats

T﻿ottenham v Leeds: Head-to-head stats. Tottenham, wins - 11, goals - 41, clean sheets - 7. Leeds, wins - 11, goals - 38, clean sheets - 7

  • Tottenham have won seven of their past nine Premier League meetings with Leeds.

  • Leeds have lost each of their past five away league games against Spurs, since a 2-1 victory under David O’Leary in February 2001.

  • Spurs have lost three of their past four Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 24.

  • After an eight-game winless run, Leeds have now won their past two Premier League games. They last won more consecutively in May 2021 (4).