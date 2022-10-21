Frank on 'unfinished business', building a culture and Aston Villa
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:
He distanced himself from the Aston Villa job and said he has "unfinished business" with the Bees.
The goalless draw with Chelsea was "a very good example of what we are trying to build".
He added: "When you build a culture within a club where everyone wants to run hard and work hard for each other, that is the foundation for any football team."
He said Sunday's opponents "will run very hard and have a lot of energy", adding: "Villa Park will be backing them and it’s up to us to handle that atmosphere."
On Steven Gerrard's departure, Frank said: "I’m always a big believer in keeping the manager for a long time".
