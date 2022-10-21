P﻿ep Guardiola believes Roberto de Zerbi will have a "massive" impact on English football, despite a poor start at Brighton.

On Saturday M﻿anchester City face a Seagulls side still searching for their first win under the Italian.

When asked about his relationship with De Zerbi, he said: "We have spoken two or three times. We mainly talk about football. I am really happy he is here.

"I just saw the last two games he played here. He is already playing the way he wants to play.

"His impact in England will be massive.

"The way he plays… he was counter-cultural the way he played in Italy.

"No matter the quality or players you have, if you believe 100% in the way your team wants to play, you can do it.

"It doesn’t matter the way you start. It matters the way you believe. In every place he has been."

C﻿ity are looking to bounce back from the defeat by Liverpool and Guardiola said his side have made the most of a rare week-long break.

H﻿e said: "We are used to playing in the last stages of the competitions.

"All the teams who don’t play in Europe always have an advantage over the teams who do play in Europe.

"We will take this one. Normally we play the games and don’t have time to rest. We complain? Never. It is what it is."