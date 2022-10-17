"﻿The result everyone wanted."

T﻿hat's the view of former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Liverpool's victory over Manchester Citywas vital for the Premier League.

"﻿When you look at everything Liverpool have been going through, that's probably the result every football fan wanted," he said.

"Liverpool deserved it for a really great performance, and it puts the brakes on City's invincibility ideas, with Erling Haaland supposedly being their final piece.

"﻿The challenge is if Liverpool can match that intensity every week while also still being competitive in the Champions League."

T﻿elegraph journalist Luke Edwards was pleased for the Reds, suggesting this result quietened some of the unfair dissent that had arose after a tricky start to the season.

"﻿It's only about four months since we were talking about a quadruple," he said.

"They are still a fantastic team and Jurgen Klopp showed once again why he's such a good manager who is still getting a tune out of his players."

