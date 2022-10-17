Liverpool 'deserved' win over Man City - Reo-Coker
"The result everyone wanted."
That's the view of former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Liverpool's victory over Manchester Citywas vital for the Premier League.
"When you look at everything Liverpool have been going through, that's probably the result every football fan wanted," he said.
"Liverpool deserved it for a really great performance, and it puts the brakes on City's invincibility ideas, with Erling Haaland supposedly being their final piece.
"The challenge is if Liverpool can match that intensity every week while also still being competitive in the Champions League."
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards was pleased for the Reds, suggesting this result quietened some of the unfair dissent that had arose after a tricky start to the season.
"It's only about four months since we were talking about a quadruple," he said.
"They are still a fantastic team and Jurgen Klopp showed once again why he's such a good manager who is still getting a tune out of his players."