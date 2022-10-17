Ross C﻿ounty defender Ben Purrington will be sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in his side's 1-1 draw with Dundee United, the club confirmed via social media.

T﻿he summer signing from Charlton Athletic had to be aided off the field during County's recent Premiership clash after colliding with United forward, Steven Fletcher.

M﻿alky Mackay's side remain rooted at the bottom of the table and he will now be without the 26-year-old for foreseeable fixtures, including Saturday's upcoming trip to Kilmarnock, who - alongside United - are above the Highland side on goal difference.