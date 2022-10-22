Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty begins a 10-match ban for using sectarian language.

Derek McInnes makes four changes with Ash Taylor, Ben Chrisene, Kerr McInroy and Innes Cameron all given starting places, with Lafferty, Chris Stokes, Rory McKenzie and Christian Doidge making way from the side that defeated Dundee United in the League Cup in midweek.

Ross County left-back Ben Purrington picked up an ankle injury against United last weekend and he is replaced with George Harmon in the only change made by Malky MacKay.