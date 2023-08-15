Ross County captain Jack Baldwin and fellow "leaders" Connor Randall and Jordan White have signed contract extensions.

All three players were in the final year of their deals in Dingwall, with County not specifying the duration of the new agreements.

Defensive mainstay Baldwin, 30, is in his third season with the Staggies, while striker White has netted 23 times since joining County in January 2021, and 27-year-old full-back Randall arrived three years ago and is among the club's longest-serving players.

Manager Malky Mackay said: "I am delighted to tie down Jack, Connor and Jordan and keep them at the club.

"They are all experienced senior professionals and their commitment on our journey has been unwavering. They are all leaders on and off the pitch.

“Combined, they have played over 1000 games, and it’s important to keep this experience at the club while also rewarding consistency.”