Ross County v St Johnstone: Team news

Defender Ryan Leak comes into the Ross County squad after joining from Salford. Ben Purrington and Jordy Hiwula are close to returning, while Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are out with long-term knee injuries. Matthew Wright has joined Elgin on loan.

St Johnstone will include Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards in their squad after making a loan signing in the wake of back-up goalkeeper Ross Sinclair's broken arm.

Callum Booth (back), Nicky Clark, Chris Kane (both ankle), Ali Crawford (calf), Cammy MacPherson (foot) and James Brown (calf) are all out, while Drey Wright (calf) is also likely to remain sidelined.