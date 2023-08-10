Former Premier League defender Steve Brown on the Harry Kane transfer saga: "They're going to lose £92m. If you wanted to loan Kane for a year, if you're Tottenham, you wouldn't pay £92m to loan him for a year. I find it astonishing that he's still at Spurs if I'm honest.

"Daniel Levy - I don't know where you're trying to push Bayern Munich to? I'm gobsmacked they've got them to £92m with a year left on his contract. He's walking out on a free transfer next summer. It leads me to believe that they're going to slam down a five-year deal so that he ends his career at Spurs."

BBC Radio London's Phil Parry added his thoughts on how Tottenham might play under Ange Postecoglou on The Far Post podcast: "Ange is known as a coach who likes to press and likes to play attacking football. He likes to really have a go at sides. Spurs fans have got rather excited about a few young signings that they've brought into the side as well - an Argentinian striker and a young defender. So that gives you an indication of where they're going.

"The word coming out from the players, even senior ones like Harry Kane, is that they've enjoyed what they've had so far with him. But as long as the expectation isn't unrealistic and he has a bit of time, then they need to be patient."

Listen to the full podcast over here