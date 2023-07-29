'Celtic-linked Rieder's Borussia dream crushed'

Borussia Monchengladbach managing director Roland Virkus has appeared to rule out a move for Fabian Rieder, the Young Boys and Switzerland midfielder who has been linked with Celtic, Brentford and Fulham but said he wishes to join the Bundesliga club this summer. (Sky Sports via Scottish Sun), external

Real Sociedad are negotiating a loan deal with Manchester United for midfielder Donny van de Beek, the 26-year-old midfielder linked with Celtic, and the Netherlands international could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Mohammed Kudus to Old Trafford. (Daily Express, print edition)

Blackburn Rovers have made initial contact with Stade Brestois about former Celtic forward Karamoko Dembele, but no firm offer has yet been made for the 20-year-old. (L'Equipe), external

