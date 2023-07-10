Joe Shaughnessy has been confirmed as Dundee's new captain.

The 31-year-old centre-back, who has had spells in Scotland with St Johnstone and Aberdeen, joined the club this summer from St Mirren.

The defender says "it is an honour" to be handed the role at the Dens Park side.

"The manager said he was looking for me to come in and lead the team and be that player," Shaughnessy added.

"I try and lead by example and give everything for the team, for the club, for the dressing room.

"It's a role I’ve done before at St Mirren and St Johnstone and I’ve learned as I’ve gone along. I'll use what I’ve learned to help me in this role here.”