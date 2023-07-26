'Extremely trusted' Hanlon is appointed Hibs captain

Paul Hanlon has replaced David Marshall as Hibs captain, with head coach Lee Johnson citing the defender's "long-standing history with the club and his positional impact on the pitch".

Hanlon, 33, is the club's fifth-highest appearance maker, having played 535 games since emerging from the Hibs academy.

“It’s clear for everyone to see that Paul is extremely trusted, that he has strong leadership and communication skills, and by playing in the centre of defence it allows him to get messages around the whole team quickly and effectively," said Johnson.

“I would like to thank Marsh for the role he did as captain last year and he still remains a key part of the leadership group. He has extensive experience, is heavily respected in the dressing room, and those qualities will continue to help set the standard within the team.

“We have a number of players that show leadership skills and those guys, alongside Paul and Marsh, will play a vital role in helping to drive this group on.”