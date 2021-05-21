Kalvin Phillips' England call-up, Jack Harrison's equaliser at Liverpool on the opening day, Patrick Bamford's hat-trick at Villa, Illan Meslier's save from John Lundstram at Bramall Lane and Stuart Dallas' last-minute winner at the Etihad.

These are some of the highlights of an amazing top-flight return. But the greatest memory of all will come on Sunday as supporters return to Elland Road. It will be emotional as familiar faces are seen again, farewells are said and people no longer with us are remembered by more than 8,000 fans.

Leeds have been relentless this season and are on an upward curve. I expect that to continue against West Brom as United go for a fourth consecutive win - they could realistically finish eighth if other results go their way.

Marcelo Bielsa has performed a footballing miracle in three years at Elland Road. He, all his staff and the players are to be congratulated, along with the owners and management.

So many people and factors have been involved in turning United around, but maybe the key one is what a Southampton-supporting cab driver identified to me after Tuesday's win at St Mary's: "There's a real team spirit and unity about Leeds, isn't there?"

