Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui says striker Raul Jimenez would have been better staying with Wolves rather than going to the World Cup but is happy with the 31-year-olds progress back to full fitness.

The Mexico international had only played three Premier League games this season after suffering knee and groin injuries but came back in time for the World Cup.

Mexico were knocked out at the group stage of the tournament, with the striker featuring off the bench in all three games.

"I thought it would be better if he [Raul Jimenez] was here to work with us to feel fit," Lopetegui said.

"Now of course he is trying to get his body in the best way to feel fit. For us he is working hard every day. I prefer to put the focus now in the present."

The forward featured in Wolves' warm-up game last week, playing 45 minutes against Cadiz, with a chance of more action against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup fourth round to come on Tuesday.

Lopetegui added: "He feels better but he can feel perfect and we are going to try and do this, to make him feel in the best way.

"He is working very hard as are the rest of the squad. He is trying to improve his fitness and his body to feel better.

"Tomorrow is a chance for him and all the rest of the squad but he is trying to improve like the rest of the players."