We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Antonio Conte to snap up for Tottenham.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

Toby: I think Spurs should go all out in the January transfer window. This current team is lucky to be in the top four at the moment, and I can’t see them retaining that spot. They need to make smart transfers, like Stefan de Vrij or Sofyan Amrabat. Daniel Levy needs to back Conte.

Christian: Viva Argentina! You guys have brought us a lot of joy: Osvaldo, Ricardo, Christian and... Mauricio. If I could choose: Angel di Maria, Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister. And Emi Martinez has got an attitude we like!

Graham: Breel Embolo of Switzerland would make a suitable addition at N17. He would fit in to our current squad and pass the Levy requirement of a bargain!

Josh: With Spurs looking to replace Hugo Lloris, the Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou needs to be considered. With his performances during this World Cup, paired with the new defence Conte is itching for, it seems to be a bit of a no brainer.