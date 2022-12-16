After being named as the SPFL Premiership Player of the Month for November, Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic says "there is more come from me".

Haksabanovic, 23, scored three goals in three Premiership matches last month, before the league was paused for the World Cup.

The Montenegro international joined Celtic on a five year contract in the summer.

"It feels really good," he said. "I think I’ve done alright, hopefully I can get more goals and assists so I can help the team win, and I’m enjoying myself. I know what I can do but I didn’t expect I would win player of the month. I am just happy to be here.

"I would say there is more to come from me. I came without playing any games before I came. Now I have some games in me, so hopefully I can improve every day out here training, working hard, hopefully I can do more and score more goals.

"He (Ange Postecoglou) has given me confidence, he is telling me you can do your one on ones and don’t be afraid."