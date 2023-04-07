Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his side are setting an example of how to compete with the elite in the Premier League, even though it "shouldn't be possible".

The Bees are ninth, three points below Brighton who are in sixth place, and have beaten Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool this season - as well as drawing with leaders Arsenal.

"No matter how big of a difference there is in terms of the financial situation, there is always a chance when you go into a game," the Dane said.

"We have found a way to compete in the Premier League, but also a way to compete against the 'top six' where we tweak it slightly compared to some of the other games, maybe that is the key.

"It shouldn't be possible, but on the other hand, it is possible because this is football and that is the beauty of it.

"I love my team. I think their application, determination and work rate is an example to follow for a lot of clubs."

