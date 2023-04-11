I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Brentford suffered three unfortunate firsts in Saturday’s home defeat by Newcastle.

It was the first time Ivan Toney had missed a penalty in a Bees shirt in nearly three years at the club, having scored all of his previous 22. He deserves credit for having the bottle to step up and take the second penalty after that and normal service was resumed.

Brentford’s 25-game run of never losing a Premier League match in which we had scored first ended.

It was the first time this season that we had lost back-to-back league games. The last time it happened was in February last year – with Newcastle also the team then to inflict a second successive defeat.

Saturday’s game was frustrating.

First of all, there were four VAR interventions, which all took ages.

Secondly, it was the best that we have played recently, so to come away with nothing was disappointing, and it was only the 20 minutes at the start of the second half which cost us the game, which we otherwise dominated.

Thirdly, Pontus Jansson was forced off with what looked like a recurrence of his hamstring injury, having made an impact since returning, and was on crutches at full-time.