Motherwell 2-4 Rangers: What the manager said

Manager Michael Beale called on the Rangers fans to stick with the team following more protests against the Ibrox board at Fir Park on Saturday.

On the pitch, Beale's side fought back to extend the Rangers boss' unbeaten Scottish Premiership start to 14 games in a thrilling 4-2 win at Motherwell.

“I understand," the Ibrox manager said in response to the fans' protests. "It’s their life. They're voicing their frustration. I’d just like them to support the team, the team's doing well.

"It’s not easy to play in that environment when that’s in the air. I’d like them to show a little bit of trust if they can because I think there are good days ahead."