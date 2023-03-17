Chelsea v Everton: Team news
Chelsea are without Raheem Sterling, who has a minor hamstring problem, but Reece James could come back into contention after missing the win against Leicester through illness.
N'Golo Kante, who last played in August, has a chance of returning to the matchday squad.
Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta are again sidelined.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still nursing a hamstring problem and is not likely to be available.
Andros Townsend remains a long-term absentee.