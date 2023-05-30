Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Season rating: 4/10. It could have been a disaster for Wolves but thankfully Julen Lopetegui has saved us from further embarrassment. Wolves are the lowest goalscorers again though, something that seriously needs to be addressed. Despite finishing 13th, it's been a really disappointing season in terms of results and quality of football.

Best player: Ruben Neves. Nobody really stands out this season for me but Neves has probably put in the most consistent run of performances. It is likely he is going to move on and I am sure every Wolves fan will wish him well after some fantastic seasons at the club.

Happy with your manager? I am happy and hope Lopetegui continues next season. There is too much uncertainty around his position at the moment though and that needs to be sorted sooner rather than later for Wolves to push on this summer. Since joining the club, he has transformed our home form. That ultimately kept Wolves in the Premier League.

What needs to improve for next season? The goalscoring record. We were the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and average a really poor amount of goals for the last three seasons under Nuno, Bruno Lage and Lopetegui. Although things improved when the new head coach came in, it is still far from good enough.

Best performance: The 3-0 home win over Liverpool. It was a real shock for Wolves fans and I think we stunned Liverpool with our early goals. We made it look so comfortable and it was one of few memorable results this season.

Player you would most like to sign: More creativity in the final third is needed along with a number nine who knows where the net is. We have been linked with Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres and I would be interested to see how he would get on. Alex Scott from Bristol City looks a really talented player too - I would love to sign him up.

Any other business: Wolves need to crack on and sort out how they want the 2023-24 season to go. Whispers of financial trouble need to be addressed sooner rather than later as well as Lopetegui's future.