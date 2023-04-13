Departed Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson paid for heightened expectations by clubs and supporters, according to former Tynecastle boss Craig Levein.

“It’s quite sad, really, that managers, the time they get in the jobs is becoming shorter and shorter and shorter," Levein told the Scottish Football Podcast. "Tolerance levels are becoming shorter, as well, of the supporters.

“I know that there was an element of the support that didn’t particularly like him, or like the way he played - whatever it was. I feel the best that he could do, when things were going well, was just keep them quiet.

“As soon as things started to go wrong, to any degree, they started to pipe up and made their displeasure known.

“For me, Robbie was always four or five losses away from being in trouble. To be fair, that’s the way it is now, that’s the way it is and, as a manager, you have to accept it.

“There was a time when you had money in the bank if you did a good job and that would allow you to get more time if things turned against you and maybe you had some injury problems, and such like, and you couldn't string a good set of results together.

“Honestly, now it’s becoming if you go five games without winning then you’re in trouble. Especially at a club where the expectations are reasonably high and I would count Hearts as one of those clubs.”