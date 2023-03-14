Former Aberdeen captain and coach Scott Brown believes his spell at Pittodrie set him on the path to management.

Brown spent nine months in the north-east after leaving Celtic in 2021.

The 37-year-old took charge at Fleetwood Town following his Pittodrie exit last year, with the Lancashire side currently 15th in League One.

"If I’d stayed at Celtic I’d probably never have left because I enjoyed it so much," he said.

"But I made that decision to go and explore another option. Did I expect to play as many games for Aberdeen? I probably didn’t to be honest, but I enjoyed my time there and it was a great learning curve for me.

"Going up to Aberdeen was about understanding how it worked day-to-day, training sessions, the small things you probably take for granted when you walk out to a pitch and it’s all set up and it slowly moves from one area to another. It’s that fluency you want to have, and the understanding as well.

"I went up to learn and to understand what it’s like to be in a coaches room. I could have sat in a few more meetings at Celtic but you know you’re the captain and you don’t want to overstep your position - you also need to go and learn somewhere."