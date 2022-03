Transfer news: Ten Hag keen to bring in Antony if he takes over at United

If Erik ten Hag takes over as Manchester United manager he is keen on signing Brazil winger Antony, 22, from his current club Ajax. (Telegraph), external

United midfielder Paul Pogba will need to take a significant pay cut if he wants to rejoin Juventus this summer. (Calciomercato, via Mail), external

Defender Brandon Williams - currently on loan at Norwich - says there would be "no point" in him returning to Old Trafford to be a substitute. (Mail), external

Fiorentina are keen on United right-back Diogo Dalot. (Firenze Viola - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column