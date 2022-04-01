Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick is confident the Manchester United fans won't turn on skipper Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, when they meet his former club Leicester.

The German was left baffled after the defender's name was booed when it was read out at Wembley before England's friendly win over Ivory Coast.

"He's been a very valuable player for the team. I didn't understand what happened at Wembley but it won't happen in our stadium with the Red Army," Rangnick said.

He also admitted it's not just Maguire who has come in for criticism from supporters, mentioning that Fred and Scott McTominay have also received similar treatment at times this season.

"I don't think this is a personal thing," Rangnick added.

"Maybe it's still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends."