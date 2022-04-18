'They are an inspiration' - Brighton boss Potter praises City

Brighton manager Graham Potter says Manchester City are "an inspiration" and doesn't think recent results makes this a good time to play Pep Guardiola's side.

When asked if City going three games without a win will work in the Seagulls' favour when the sides meet on Wednesday, Potter said: "I don’t think any time is a good time to play them in terms of how they are as a team.

"Even their game at the weekend you see the quality - and you admire them just as much in defeat as when they are playing and winning games.

"They had two games against Atletico Madrid, which you can only imagine how tough that is, in between two Liverpool matches. To come back and play Liverpool like they did - to recover from 3-0 down at half-time and to play the second half like they did - was very impressive. They are fantastic.

"They are inspirational in terms of how they act. Pep has been there a while and sometimes you think: 'Do the players take a little foot off?' But you watch it and they just act unbelievably.

"People make an assessment of them based on wins and titles, but from a coaching perspective it’s incredible."