Third time lucky for Foxes

It was third time lucky for Leicester City as they thrashed Hull City to earn their first first win of pre-season.

After losing to Notts County and drawing with OH Leuven, Brendan Rodgers' side took a first-half lead when Patson Dake converted Ayoze Perez's cross.

Harvey Barnes, Wesley Fofana and James Maddison added second-half goals to seal the victory at MKM Stadium.

The Foxes return to action on Saturday with a trip to Deepdale to face Preston, before hosting Sevilla at King Power Stadium on 31 July.