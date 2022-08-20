Arsenal make statement with start to the season

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

This was a statement performance from Arsenal.

Dominant from the off, they ran the Premier League newboys ragged throughout and, but for some good goalkeeping, a tight VAR call and some slightly timid finishing, they could have doubled their tally.

The goals they scored were excellent though, Martin Odegaard adding a flourish to his creative skills and William Saliba popping up at the other end to supply a finish his illustrious team-mates would have been proud of.

So are they the real deal?

Undoubtedly, the quality of opposition helped. Bournemouth looked like a side who were playing Championship football as recently as May, lacking the penetration and quality to lay a glove on Arteta’s team.

Plus, the season is only three games old and much can change when injuries, suspensions and a congested fixture list begin to bite.

Still, those factors are completely out of Arsenal’s control and all they can do is beat the teams put in front of them. Which they are doing. Convincingly.

It’s 18 years since the Gunners won their first three fixtures and with home games against Fulham and Aston Villa up next, there’s a real opportunity to turn an excellent start into something more substantial.