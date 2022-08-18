Johnson faces dilemma over grieving Cabraja

Hibs boss Lee Johnson says the club will give Marijan Cabraja "love and care" as he assesses whether to field the Croatian left-back against Rangers on Saturday following his father's death.

Cabraja attended the funeral in his homeland on Thursday but is keep to return to Edinburgh in time to face Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Europa League finalists.

"He hasn't trained this week but he wants to play," said Johnson. "That's massive credit to him but that decision will be down to me. It's a difficult one.

"Everybody's different in terms of the grieving time they need. Potentially he could be on a flight Friday morning and back but you've got to see what state he's in both mentally and emotionally, as well as physically in terms of the time he's missed training.

"We're looking forward to inviting him back into the Hibs family to give him a little bit of love and care. That's been a difficult moment for us."