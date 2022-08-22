Thomas Tuchel faces a tricky 10 days as Chelsea manager after Sunday's heavy loss to Leeds United, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Edwards said this is a strange time in the season in Premier League dressing rooms with the transfer window still open and additions clearly required.

"The players in there will know the club is looking at others to replace them," he said. "It's a really difficult stage of the season for the manager.

"I'm worried they might do something slightly daft as their recruitment has been a bit scattergun.

"I think they will end up blowing a lot of money on Wesley Fofana - who is very good of course, but is still a risk."

Fofana was left out of Leicester's squad for their game at the weekend with his boss Brendan Rodgers admitting he "was not in the right frame of mind to play".

