Man Utd v Liverpool: Team news

Manchester United may be able to welcome back Anthony Martial, who is training after a thigh injury.

Victor Lindelof is still unavailable, as is winger Facundo Pellistri because of an ankle issue.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez begins a three-match ban for his headbutt during the draw against Crystal Palace.

The Reds are boosted by the return of Roberto Firmino but Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip remain out.

