Steve Cooper says he was proud of his young players after their Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town.

The Nottingham Forest boss made 11 changes and his side eased into the third round with a 3-0 win at Blundell Park.

Cooper said: "It was great for these players to play and experience it with our away fans, who were great as usual. It was brilliant for the young kids and we are really proud of them.

"It was a good performance and result. We wanted to win the game and there were plenty of plus points.

"We try and train the way we play, but there is nothing like a match when there's an opponent and a crowd."