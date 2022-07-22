New Celtic loan signing Moritz Jenz hopes he can formalise a permanent move to the club from Lorient.

Jenz, 23, has joined on a one-year deal and Celtic have the option to buy next summer.

"Yes, definitely. I hope it will be a long-term thing because for me it's a dream," the German said.

"I hope I can do my best for the club and stay for longer. The style in Scotland suits me.

"I'm a powerful centre-back, quick, aggressive. I like to anticipate the scenarios in the game. I also like to play out of the defence with my right and with my left."