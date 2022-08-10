Liverpool veteran James Milner thinks new signing Darwin Nunez will "have an impact on the club for a long time".

Nunez, who joined the Reds from Benfica in June, scored on his competitive debut in Liverpool's Community Shield win over Manchester City, and was on target in Saturday's draw at Fulham in Jurgen Klopp's side's opening Premier League fixture.

"We've already got some very exciting attacking players who can cause problems, so he's a great addition; he'll be fantastic for us," Milner told Liverpoolfc.com.

"I think he'll have an impact the whole time he's here."

Milner said Liverpool's new striker works hard, makes great runs and is "desperate to put his head on the ball in the box".

"If you put a ball in there, he'll do everything he can to get on the end of it," Milner added. "He's a good finisher - both feet - and he's different to the other boys up there."