Newcastle are set to submit an opening bid for Benfica's £25m-rated Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, who is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Daily Express), external

Aston Villa's pursuit of £30m-rated striker Raul de Tomas, 27, has been given a boost after Espanyol's chairman admitted the Spaniard might leave the club, although Everton, Newcastle and West Ham are also interested. (Birmingham Mail), external

