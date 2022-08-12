'Arteta thrilled with unified Arsenal'

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta’s comments at his Friday news conference about his former captain, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, will get the headlines but one of the most revealing things was his thoughts on his teams “unity.”

There is no doubt the Arsenal manager feels the squad is in a better place now than when he took over in December 2019. More questions were put to him today about the culture at the club following another three episodes of ‘All or Nothing’ being released on Amazon.

"I am really happy with where we are,” the manager said. “The people we have at the club, the professionals we have and what we are building. I could not be happier with that.”

It has taken a while but its clear the manager has everyone at Arsenal buying into his non-negotiables, respect, commitment and passion. He told the media at the training ground these principles form part of an early conversation with any new signing.

“It’s the first thing we talk about," said Arteta. "What we expect from that and what they expect from the club. What our values are and how we like them to behave and be perceived. We are here to have enjoyment, it’s our passion. We have to get on well and you have to have respect to have enjoyment together.”

And Arteta explained new signing Fabio Vieira could be on the bench for Arsenal tomorrow. So what is his best position?

“Its something the player will tell us," Arteta added. "He has played on the left, on the right, attacking midfielder and a false nine. He doesn’t want to be locked in one position."