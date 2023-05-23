'McGregor a future manager' - gossip

Neil Lennon is convinced Celtic captain Callum McGregor will become the most decorated player in the club's history - and one day will be the manager. (The Herald)

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus has warned Ange Postecolgou he will need a new Celtic goalkeeper to replace Joe Hart for their Champions League campaign next season. (Daily Record)

Celtic fans are being urged to gather at Merchant City to celebrate their team lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy after their lunchtime game with Aberdeen on Saturday. (Daily Record)