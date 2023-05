Nottingham Forest are keen to keep hold of goalkeeper Keylor Navas and left-back Renan Lodi, who have been on loan from Paris St-Germain and Atletico Madrid respectively. (90min, external)

Forest are also interested in Monza's Italian goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian, external)

