Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Analysis

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Chelsea simply cannot wait for this season to end and a new era to begin under incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino.

This campaign, under co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali after they succeeded Roman Abramovich, has been one of unrelenting misery, without silverware and a current 12th placing in the Premier League that is a fair reflection of just how badly they have performed.

Pochettino must knock this vast squad, assembled at a cost of around £600m, into shape by slimming the numbers down then giving it some sort of structure and playing identity.

Chelsea have undoubted talent in the squad but such has been the scattergun nature of their spending that Pochettino has much work to do to even settle on his first-choice squad, let alone first-choice team.

The former Spurs manager has a heavy weight of responsibility but must also be helped by Chelsea’s owners learning the harsh and expensive lessons of a dreadful first season by stepping back and giving the Argentine to make his mark.