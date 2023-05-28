'We stood up for each other' - Shankland

After the Edinburgh derby - that secured fourth spot in the Scottish Premiership - Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland told BBC Sportsound: "The first half was how you expect a derby to start, quite a fast pace. We were very much in the game, got ourselves in front. Then we got the red card and that changed our perspective.

"We got in at half-time, we got ourselves together, worked out the game plan for the second half and went out and did it brilliantly. We accepted it was going to be a lot of pressure on us, but we stood up as a team and it was a strong defensive performance to make sure we got the point.

[On the post-match bust-up] "It's always the way with these things - 90% of people are trying to split it up. If people are going to try and be aggressive, you're going to stand up for your teammates. I'm proud of the lads sticking up for each other. That's what we're all about. We did that in the game. It was nothing major.

"If you watched it zoomed in, there's a lot of pulling and hauling. There's not real violence. No one was throwing punches, it was all just grappling.

[On Steven Naismith's future] "We've had to buy into what Naisy wanted to do, he changed a few things and put across his idea. That's helped us going into games. It's different to before.

"We found ourselves low in confidence and form and Naisy has done enough to ring that spark. You can see that all the boys have bought into what he wanted to do.