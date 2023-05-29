We asked for your views after Sunday's Premier League game between Brentford and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Ian K: City are playing a dangerous game by dropping standards before the two finals. No disrespect to Brentford (good team) but City could find it more difficult than they imagine to find form and hunger on demand.

Lee: Rubbish. Too many changes. He should have played the usual players and keep the winning momentum for the finals coming up. Last time he did this City lost to Chelsea in the Champions League Final.

Danny: City seems to have lost touch after the Real Madrid game. They have been quite flat in the last three games, though have rested many key players. Both finals will be tough and they will require City to be at the top of their game if they want to win the Treble.