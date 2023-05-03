Wolves are unbeaten in their past four Premier League games against Aston Villa (W2 D2), last having a longer run without defeat against them in the league between April 1957 and August 1961 (eight games).

Villa's 1-0 loss at Manchester United on Sunday ended a 10-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and was the first time they've failed to score in 21 league games under Unai Emery. Villa last lost consecutive league games in February (a run of three).