Bryan Mbuemo says having a good relationship off the pitch with Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa has helped their on-field partnership.

Toney has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Brentford this season, with Mbuemo the Bees' second-highest scorer on five.

When asked about Toney, Mbuemo told BBC Radio London: "It's very good to play with players like him.

"He understands how the team plays and he understands how I play. We have a good relationship outside the pitch and this helps a lot.

"With Yoane as well we all have a good relationship so I think it's getting easier on the pitch."

Toney's predecessor Ollie Watkins returns to face his former club on Saturday having scored five goals in his last four games for Aston Villa.

While Mbuemo said it will be good to see his ex-team-mate, he hopes the Bees' defence can keep him quiet.

He said: "It's going to be good to see him again. It's going to be a great moment for him and we hope he's going to keep the goals for the next games."