Leeds 2-2 Newcastle: What Allardyce said

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce to BBC Sport: "Crazy is an understatement. I don't believe what's happened out there, what we've done to ourselves.

"That would have made life a lot easier if we'd have scored that penalty. I think we'd have won. Then we shot ourselves in the foot with two penalties and a red card. It's a tremendous point in the circumstances.

"I've been talking about staying on your feet all week and they haven't listened. They have to listen next week. We can't afford to make rash tackles like today.

"There is a lot of spirit and fight in the camp. They didn't let their heads go down. We defended exceptionally well when we went down to 10 men. We're standing up to be counted. A lot of what happened today was our fault, not Newcastle's play. Polish that up, get down to West Ham and see what we can do.

"Now we have to keep our fingers crossed the others don't pick points up. If they win that makes life extremelty difficult. Who knows? We'll fight right to the end."