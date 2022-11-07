E﻿verton's problems with scoring goals could see them struggle this season - but that's the case for lots of teams, argues former Blues winger Pat Nevin.

N﻿evin was at Goodison Park for the toothless 2-0 defeat by Leicester City and he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League need some help.

"﻿They simply did not look like scoring," he said. "It's a real shame because they have some quality players - and the fight, the effort and the desire is all there.

"﻿You need to have that little bit of quality at the top level and I'm not convinced they are showing that often enough."

N﻿evin is anticipating that the battle to beat the drop will involve lots of teams this season - possibly including Everton again.

"﻿It's so concertinaed," he said. "It will change every week - one win and you feel comfortable; one defeat and you're concerned.

"﻿I think we'll have one of the great relegation battles and they could be involved in that. Obviously, I don't want that because I love the club and know Frank Lampard loves the club - but they're not creating enough."

L﻿isten to more on Everton from 24'20 on BBC Sounds