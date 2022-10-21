Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Manchester United's squad after he refused to come on as a substitute during Wednesday's win over Tottenham.

Manager Erik ten Hag is likely to name an unchanged side, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are both out with respective thigh and back injuries.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher should recover from the illness which forced him off early in the draw at Brentford.

N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Reece James all remain sidelined.

