Klopp 'fully committed to the club' despite ownership uncertainty
- Published
Jurgen Klopp insists he is fully committed to Liverpool, regardless of what happens with the club's ownership.
Speaking for the first time since the news was made public that FSG would consider new shareholders, Klopp said it made no difference to him.
"We knew about it a bit longer, their thoughts, and I don't 100% understand why we all [say] it gets sold," he said.
"What I read was they are looking for investors and that makes sense. A good idea, I like that. It didn't distract the preparation at all.
“For me it means nothing. Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners but if that would change I'm committed to the club obviously.
"For me it is important while the process - whatever it is - is happening we keep going and keep planning. These type of things take time.
"I'm not an expert in this but whatever happens - and if someone comes in or whatever - until then a lot of things can happen and in that time we have to keep going.
"In the moment nothing happened, it is just news which we knew and no-one had a heart attack when we got the news and thought 'oh my God, how can we carry on?'
"It's a decision and it's fine. We work really close together with FSG, it was a great relationship until now and it will not change.
"Whatever happens we will see and we will deal with it."