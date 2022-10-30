A﻿ndy Campbell, BBC Scotland

Key to Livingston's draw at Rangers last week had been their ability to defend crosses. Celtic scarcely went down that route, preferring instead to pass through their opponents in central areas, exemplified by Kyogo Furuhashi's opening goal.

The champions were proficient, if not spectacular against a side determined not to be the latest side on the end of a heavy Celtic tally.

But with just three points dropped from a possible 36 this season and nine overall in 2022, Ange Postecoglou's side continue to make themselves strong favourites for successive titles.