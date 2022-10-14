A﻿nother week, another depressing set of European results for Scottish clubs.

H﻿earts' 5-1 Conference League loss away to Fiorentina followed Rangers slumping to their heaviest-ever home defeat - 7-1 to Liverpool - and Celtic going down 2-0 in Glasgow to RB Leipzig.

T﻿he Old Firm's hopes of making it beyond the Champions League groups are now over, with a Europa League spot still up for grabs but a tall order for both clubs.

Hearts are still in the hunt for the Conference knockout rounds, but their prospects are also slim.

S﻿cotland started the season with five clubs in European competition - Dundee United and Motherwell fell in the qualifiers - and the overall stats aren't pretty: Twenty two games played, 16 defeats, four wins, 54 goals conceded and just 14 scored.

I﻿n the group stage it's even more galling: Ten defeats from 12 (Hearts' 2-0 triumph at Rigas FS is the only win), six goals netted and 37 conceded.

Understandably n﻿one of this helps Scotland's coeffiecent, where their current ranking of eighth is under severe threat from Belgium.