Scottish clubs' Euro struggles laid bare
Another week, another depressing set of European results for Scottish clubs.
Hearts' 5-1 Conference League loss away to Fiorentina followed Rangers slumping to their heaviest-ever home defeat - 7-1 to Liverpool - and Celtic going down 2-0 in Glasgow to RB Leipzig.
The Old Firm's hopes of making it beyond the Champions League groups are now over, with a Europa League spot still up for grabs but a tall order for both clubs.
Hearts are still in the hunt for the Conference knockout rounds, but their prospects are also slim.
Scotland started the season with five clubs in European competition - Dundee United and Motherwell fell in the qualifiers - and the overall stats aren't pretty: Twenty two games played, 16 defeats, four wins, 54 goals conceded and just 14 scored.
In the group stage it's even more galling: Ten defeats from 12 (Hearts' 2-0 triumph at Rigas FS is the only win), six goals netted and 37 conceded.
Understandably none of this helps Scotland's coeffiecent, where their current ranking of eighth is under severe threat from Belgium.