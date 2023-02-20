Manchester United fan Joe Smith from the Stretford Paddock does not want to see his club go the same way as Manchester City and "spending loads of money that they didn't make".

There are expected to be five bids to buy the club, with offers from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, already on the table.

On which of those two buyers would be best for the club, Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I don’t really want to be owned by a state. I know they have insisted they are separate from the state but I wouldn’t want to be owned by any government, I don’t want to be a PR piece and forever associated with any regime. On that basis alone I probably would prefer Jim Ratcliffe.

"Let’s say the Qataris come in and they take over, if we go out this summer and they promise a new stadium, a new training ground and we buy Mbappe and Bellingham and spend £500m, and we are spending the owner’s money on players, part of me thinks that’s not real.

"Look at Manchester City, everything they have done is not real is it? It’s not the club doing well and winning trophies. It’s putting money in and getting the biggest names. You just think of course they have won stuff, they are spending loads of money that they didn’t make.

"Part of what I could stomach about the Glazers was at least you couldn’t be accused of having this sugar daddy overlord coming in, buying you loads of trophies and then leaving. It’s not a lot under the Glazers, but everything we have won was bought and paid for by money that the club earned itself."

